The Armenian people have showed to the whole world that they are united and are committed to democratic values.

Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili of Georgia on Wednesday stated the aforementioned at the briefing after his talk with the visiting Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan.

Kvirikashvili welcomed the new Armenian PM, and he stressed that Pashinyan has made his first official visit in this capacity to Georgia.

“It’s symbolic that the Prime Minister of Armenia visited Georgia in the days when we are marking almost at the same time the centenary of the formation of the First Republic,” the Georgian PM noted, in particular. “Numerous years of friendly and good-neighborly relations link Georgia and Armenia, and which have resulted in today’s partnership relations [between them].

“Stability and democracy in Armenia are very important to Georgia, and that’s why we were closely following the recent events unrolling in Armenia. The Armenian people have showed to the whole world that they are united and are committed to democratic values.”

In his words, the directions of cooperation between the two countries were discussed during their talk on Wednesday.

“Despite the already existing close cooperation, an untapped potential still remains,” Kvirikashvili added, in particular.