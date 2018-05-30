Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who is on an official visit to Georgia, on Wednesday visited the Square of Heroes in capital city Tbilisi, laid a wreath to the monument, and then headed to the Georgian government.

After the official welcoming ceremony, Pashinyan had a tête-à-tête with Georgian PM Giorgi Kvirikashvili, during which they reflected on the matters that are on the agenda of Armenian-Georgian relations.

The two PMs’ private conversation was followed by a talk between the official delegations from both countries. Kvirikashvili stressed that his government stands ready to take steps toward the expansion of relations between the two countries and to give a new impetus to Armenian-Georgian relations.

Pashinyan, for his part, noted that Armenia and Georgia have deep historical roots. He highlighted that the development of relations with Georgia will remain among the priorities of Armenia’s foreign policy. Nikol Pashinyan assured that the new Armenian government looks toward making the possible efforts to give new quality to cooperation with Georgia.

The PMs of Armenia and Georgia conferred on Armenian-Georgian cooperation in several domains. Also, Nikol Pashinyan and Giorgi Kvirikashvili reflected on regional matters and attached importance to maintaining security and stability.

In addition, Pashinyan invited Kvirikashvili for a visit to Armenia.