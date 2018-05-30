Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili received on Wednesday Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is in Georgia on official visit.

At the beginning of the meeting, Margvelashvili greeted Pashinyan in Armenian.

Before that, Nikol Pashinyan laid a wreath to the memorial at the Square of Heroes in capital city Tbilisi, and paid tribute and then went to the government.

Nikol Pashinyan and Giorgi Kvirikashvili had a tete-a-tete conversation during which the Prime Ministers of Armenia and Georgia touched upon the issues of the Armenian-Georgian relations and prospects of their development.