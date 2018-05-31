Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who is on an official visit to Georgia, on Thursday met with Georgian and Armenian businessmen.
First, the PM had a working breakfast with huge Georgian businessmen, and then—a working lunch with Armenian businessmen conducting business in Georgia. Pashinyan presented to the latter the new Armenian government’s priorities in economy and the steps it will be taking to improve the business climate in Armenia.
Also, the PM underscored the continued development of Armenian-Georgian business ties. He stressed that the new Armenian government looks toward increasing trade and implementing joint investment programs between the two countries, and stands ready to take steps that will increase Georgian capital in Armenia.