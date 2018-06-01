YEREVAN. – The visit to Georgia was rather successful and efficient and raises Armenia-Georgia relations to a new level, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said during the meeting of the Cabinet on Friday.

In Tbilisi PM was informed about a bus with tourists that crossed the border checkpoint to enter Armenia and turned round after passing 30 or 40 kilometers.

“The bus driver said his expensive vehicle will be broken if he continues his way. I want to ask the transport minister about the road repair projects that are underway,” PM said.

In response, the Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technologies Ashot Hakobyan said that the worst situation is with Ijevan-Noyemberyan road.

“Studies have been carried out, and there is a project, and equipment has been installed. The construction work is starting soon,” the minister said.

PM Pashinyan warned that everyone should be responsible for quality.