YEREVAN. – The Armenian companies that carry out non-regular and transit passenger transportation between Armenia and Russia on Monday morning started a picket at Republic Square, the heart of Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.
They have two complaints. First, this non-regular passenger transportation has been banned for Armenian drivers, as of June 1. In addition, these drivers are dissatisfied with the procedures for the competition being held for this passenger transportation, and they demand a return—with an amendment to the respective law—to the previous system of licensing, thus creating a level playing field for all transporters.