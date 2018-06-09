STEPANAKERT. – Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army serviceman Gevorg Khachatryan, who was wounded by the adversary, is in critical but stable situation, and he was transferred to Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.
Senor Hasratyan, spokesperson of the Artsakh Defense Army, informed about the above-said to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
As reported earlier, Khachatryan (born in 1998) on Thursday sustained a gunshot wound, at around 11:30pm.
The soldier was wounded at the protection area of a Defense Army military unit, and as a result of the shots fired by the Azerbaijani armed forces.