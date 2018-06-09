YEREVAN. – We all need to think about how it is possible to amend the signal of thankfulness; the one word of “thank you” is not always enough.

Noubar Afeyan, Co-Founder of Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and American Armenian entrepreneur, on Saturday stated about the aforementioned at the 2018 Aurora Dialogues conference in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

In his words, many people believe that they will achieve absolute results by just helping people and implementing some projects. But, as per Afeyan, it is impossible to demand supernatural and absolute results, and one cannot go along solely on the roads that seem logical.

He assured that if people act only within logic, they will not achieve much. So the businessman urged to seek unexpected decisions, which, in his view, often have a considerable impact.

Noubar Afeyan called on everyone who seek business solutions to look beyond the boundaries of what is expected and rational because, according to him, the unexpected decisions themselves often have a greater impact.