German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she supports proposal for U.S.-Russian summit, Bloomberg reported.
“I’m certainly in favor of that,” Merkel said in a German television interview adding: “I’d even wish for that to happen -- that two presidents meet for an extended period of time.”
Her remarks came after G7 summit in Canada, as the U.S. President Donald Trump highlighted the importance to return summits with the Russian side.
Iranian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte also supports U.S. decision, while other participants of the summit did not seem to welcome the idea.
According to Merkel and French President, Emmanuel Macron, it is necessary to completely fulfill Minsk agreements in order to get Russia back to the summit. However, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau noted that G7 is not interested in updating its format.