President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and his wife, Nune Sarkissian, on Thursday visited the residence of the UK ambassador.
They congratulated Ambassador Judith Margareth Farnworth and the embassy staff on the occasion of the UK national day, the official birthday of Queen Elizabeth II.
President Sarkissian and Ambassador Farnworth underscored the further development of Armenian-British cooperation, and they reaffirmed the goodwill to deepen and expand their state relations and the friendship between the two peoples.