YEREVAN. – Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army serviceman Gevorg Khachatryan, who was wounded by the adversary, is still in critical but stable condition.

“It’s still unclear whether or not he will undergo surgery,” said Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesperson for the Minister of Defense of Armenia, speaking to Armenian News-NEWS.am. “There is a problem with the throat.”

As reported earlier, Khachatryan (born in 1998) sustained a gunshot wound on June 7, at around 11:30pm.

The soldier was wounded at the protection area of a Defense Army military unit, and as a result of the shots fired by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

Subsequently, he was transferred to Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.