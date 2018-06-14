On Tuesday at 5:20pm, Armenia Police received a call from a man, who informed that his uncle had died at home.
Police informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that on Wednesday at 11:15pm, a woman had come to a police precinct and said that on Monday at around 1pm, she had put several antipsychotic drugs in a vodka bottle at the home of the aforesaid man’s uncle in order to kill him, and then she had left the home—but taking with her a mobile phone with charger, and a pocket switchblade.
The circumstances behind this murder are being ascertained.
The investigation is still in progress.