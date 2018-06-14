Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Moscow.

Speaking during the meeting Armenian PM said the parties have much to discuss when it refers to political, economic and regional issues, Pashinyan said and expressed hope for a constructive and positive dialogue. He pointed to “a special nature of Armenia-Russia” relations.

In turn, President Putin said Russia continues to confidently preserve its leading position in terms of trade with Armenia and added that bilateral trade turnover increased by over 30 percent last year.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia got underway Thursday, with the opener in Moscow between the hosts, Russia, and Saudi Arabia.

The opening ceremony of this largest international football tournament will take place before the opening match. Heads of states from seventeen countries are expected to attend the opening ceremony, among them the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan.

A total of 32 national squads will participate in this competition, which will be held in twelve stadiums in eleven Russian cities.

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs summed up their visit to Yerevan where they met with the new Armenian leadership.

They reviewed the status of negotiations and discussed next steps to move the process forward, including a ministerial meeting in the near future. They also exchanged views on the current situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and the line of contact, underscoring the importance of maintaining a constructive environment. ‎

Georgia’s Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili resigned on Wednesday amid a disagreement with the leader of the ruling party, former PM Bidzina Ivanishvili.

“I think there is a moment now when the leader of the (ruling) party should be given an opportunity to staff a new cabinet”, Kvirikashvili said in a televised statement.

Former Senate candidate Danny Tarkanian won on Tuesday the Republican race for Nevada's 3rd Congressional District.

Tarkarian’s rival during the general election to Congress in November will be Democrat Susie Lee.

Danny Tarkanian is a businessman and the son of prominent basketball coach, the late Jerry Tarkanian, and has always been an active defender of the interests of American Armenians.

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and his wife, Anna Hakobyan, on Thursday visited the Armenian church and school in Moscow.

Subsequently, they paid a visit to the Saint Gregory of Narek Armenian school.