Former Senate candidate Danny Tarkanian won on Tuesday the Republican race for Nevada's 3rd Congressional District.
Tarkarian’s rival during the general election to Congress in November will be Democrat Susie Lee, AP reported.
Danny Tarkanian is a businessman and the son of prominent basketball coach, the late Jerry Tarkanian, and has always been an active defender of the interests of American Armenians.
In 2017, he announced that he was going to run for the Senate from Nevada. However, on March 16, he said he decided to leave the race to the Senate and will run for Congress.