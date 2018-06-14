Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and his wife, Anna Hakobyan, on Thursday visited the Armenian church in Moscow.

Subsequently, they paid a visit to the Saint Gregory of Narek Armenian school.

As reported earlier, Pashinyan on Wednesday traveled to the Russian capital city where on Thursday he will attend the opening ceremony and first match—between the hosts, Russia, and Saudi Arabia—of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Also on Wednesday, the Armenian PM had met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.