YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stressed the special nature of Armenia-Russia relations during his meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and expressed hope that the bilateral ties would become “even more special”.

Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Vladimir Putin on the Day of Russia, as well as on the hosting the World Cup which is a global event, the Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent reports from Moscow.

“Now the world’s attention is focused on Moscow,” he said, thanking for the invitation.

The Armenian Prime Minister drew attention to the fact that this is the second meeting with Putin, and the first one took place 30 days ago in Sochi.

“This shows the special nature of the relations between Armenia and Russia, and this shows that the statements made a month ago are now being implemented specifically. And, I hope that these relations will become more special,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted that such reception in Sochi and Moscow is very important for the government of Armenia, which represents the people of Armenia.

“I think everyone in Armenia and Russia is happy with these developments, and everyone hopes that the relations will develop efficiently on the basis of respect for our peoples, the interests of our countries and the sovereignties of our states,” he said, expressing hope that the meetings of the leaders of the two countries will be frequent, and the entire agenda of bilateral relations will be discussed.

The parties have much to discuss when it refers to political, economic and regional issues, Pashinyan said and expressed hope for a constructive and positive dialogue.

Pashinyan has arrived in Moscow on the occasion of the opening of the World Cup. As Kremlin's press service reported earlier, Putin, Pashinyan, as well as a number of other heads of state and government will attend the opening match of the FIFA World Cup.