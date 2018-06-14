The Hungarian court jailed four people for the deaths of 71 refugees in locked lorry in 2015, BBC reported.
The gang got 25 years in prison over the deaths of 59 men, eight women and four children suffocated in a sealed lorry.
According to the prosecution, the defendants knew that the refugees could suffocate, and just ignored their cries for help.
The suspects are the alleged members of the criminal group, most of whom are Bulgarian nationals. They are accused of involvement in the murder, torture and human trafficking.