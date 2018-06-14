Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliye, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during live stream on his Facebook page.
"After the football match, the Russian president initiated a small meeting in the format of leaders of the CIS countries. The meeting was also attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. And the Russian president introduced us to each other. We just said hello, there was no other conversation or discussion between us. The subject conversation did not take place, "Pashinyan said.