YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 482.68/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.05 from Thursday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 560.05 (down by AMD 10.78), that of one British pound totaled AMD 641.14 (down by AMD 7.12), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.69 (down by AMD 0.07) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 262.75, AMD 20,216.75 and AMD 14,106.34, respectively.