Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) former Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander Samvel Babayan, who was released on Friday, told reporters that his arrest and trial were ordered (PHOTOS).

According to him, during this time he didn't use the term "political prisoner" in court to avoid speculation from some political figures, and he also added that his arrest is caused by the fact that RPA felt danger before elections.

"I asked them - why me? After all, I'm not on the list, I'm not a leader. I was directly told that - 'you organized, you headed the staff, we need you'. The first deputy head of the service, engaged in the operation, told me this, "said Samvel Babayan.

According to Babayan, he considers himself not a political prisoner, and considers that he was abducted.

Asked if he really intends to go to Artsakh, Samvel Babayan said that there is no such intention at the moment. However, Babayan noted that he is ready ready to go to Karabakh if Armenian authorities so decide.

The Court of Cassation of Armenia on Friday ruled for the release of Samvel Babayan.