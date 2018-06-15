The Kremlin did not rule out the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the U.S. President Donald Trump in the summer of 2018, said spokesperson for Russian President Dmitry Peskov.
Donald Trump has already noted that he could meet with the Russian President in summer.
“Yes, we do not rule out [the meeting],” RIA Novosti reported quoting Peskov.
Earlier, Putin noted that his meeting with Trump will take place as soon as the American side is ready for it.
According to him, the venue of meeting has not been discussed yet, but many countries, including Austria, is ready to help to hold the summit.