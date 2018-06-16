STEPANAKERT. – The adversary breached the truce along the Line of Contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 250 times, from June 10 to 16.

During this time, the Azerbaijan armed forces fired more than 2,500 shots toward the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) military positions, informed the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD).

In addition, shifts and buildup of the manpower and military equipment of Azerbaijan army were detected along the line of contact.

But the Artsakh Defense Army vanguard units continue fully controlling the frontline, and they take necessary actions stemming from the situation.