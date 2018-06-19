YEREVAN. – Armenia's National Assembly has approved with 77 votes “for” and 3 “against” Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan’s petition to place MP from RPA faction Manvel Grigoryan under arrest.

Chairman of the interim electoral commission Gagik Melikyan revealed the results of the vote by secret ballot.

On June 17, the National Security Service disseminated footage in which food, medicine, and personal hygiene products which Armenia’s schoolchildren and other individuals had sent for military servicemen as assistance were discovered at the summer residence of General Manvel Grigoryan.

Grigoryan was detained a day earlier, and within the framework of the criminal case that was filed into the finding of illegal weapons and ammunition in his summer residence. Subsequently, he was charged with embezzlement too.