Israeli aircraft attacked eleven targets in Gaza Strip in response to massive rocket attacks from the enclave's territory, Al Jazeera reported.

In a night, jets bombed about 25 Hamas targets.

The Israeli military has detected the launch of about 30 rockets from Gaza over the past night. Seven of them were shot down by air defense complexes Iron Dome, and at least three shells fell within the sector.

Palestinian shelling began after aviation attacked three Hamas targets in Gaza Strip. The first bombing of the military was in a response to the launches of burning kites to set fire to agricultural land just over the border fence with Israel.