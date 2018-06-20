YEREVAN. – Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Tuesday kicked off his working visit to Brussels with a meeting with Johannes Hahn, European Union (EU) Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations.

Mnatsakanyan briefed Hahn on the recent developments that occurred in Armenia, and Commissioner Hahn said these developments can be viewed as a good example of democratic change, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, FM Mnatsakanyan presented to Commissioner Hahn the program and foreign policy priorities of Armenia’s new government, and he thanked the EU for its continued assistance to the reform process in the country. Furthermore, he underscored the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement that has been signed.

The interlocutors discussed cooperation within the framework of the European Neighbourhood Policy, the prospects for collaboration within the EU Eastern Partnership format, as well as regional and international challenges.

In addition, the Armenian FM thoroughly touched upon the positions and priorities of the Armenian side with respect to achieving a pacific resolution to the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, and he thanked the EU for its consistent respective assistance to the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.