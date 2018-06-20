April 12 can be considered the start of this phase of Azerbaijan’s “activeness.”

Tigran Abrahamyan, adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), wrote about the aforementioned on his Facebook page.

“The adversary [Azerbaijan] has become noticeably active at the frontline, which [the ‘activeness’] is having various manifestations at various periods: military equipment relocations, buildups, active engineering works, attempts to influence the society of Armenia, [and] Artsakh, [and] propagandistic work—with all possible targets,” Abrahamyan wrote, in particular. “The special divisions [of the Azerbaijan army] are quite active this week.”