Officers from the organized crime fighting department of the Police of Armenia are conducting inspections at the Yerkrapah (Defender of the Land) Volunteer Union (YVU) headquarters in capital city Yerevan.

Aside from at the summer residence of YVU Chairman and National Assembly “Republican Party of Armenia” Faction MP, General Manvel Grigoryan, police had discovered large quantities of canned meat—and intended for the army—also in two vehicles that were parked in a Yerevan parking lot.

Later, media disseminated reports that the cans of meat inside the aforesaid two vehicles had been loaded at and transported from the YVU headquarters with instructions by Nazik Amiryan, the wife of Grigoryan.

After the searches by the National Security Service (NSS), General Manvel Grigoryan was detained on June 16, on suspicion of illegal acquisition and possession of weapons and ammunition. Subsequently, he became a suspect in embezzlement too.

On June 17, the NSS disseminated footage in which large quantities of weapons and ammunition, a luxury car collection, as well as a military ambulance, food, clothing, and several other items that were intended for the army as assistance were discovered at Grigoryan’s mansion in Armenia and in areas belonging to him.

Manvel Grigoryan on Tuesday was stripped of his parliamentary immunity and was arrested, and he now faces criminal charges.