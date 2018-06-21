YEREVAN. – National Assembly (NA) of Armenia Vice Chairman Eduard Sharmazanov on Wednesday met with Mikhail Emelyanov, head of the Russian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation, in the Albanian capital city of Tirana.
Sharmazanov expressed a view that Armenia and Russia should cooperate more closely on parliamentary platforms, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The interlocutors underscored the strategic allied nature of Armenian-Russian relations, and they expressed readiness to further develop these relations.
Sharmazanov and Emelyanov reflected also on Armenia-Russia bilateral cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
The Armenian parliament speaker noted that security challenges continue to be a priority for Armenia, and therefore the country’s membership in the CSTO has no alternative and it stems from the state’s interests.