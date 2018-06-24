National Assembly of Armenia “Tsarukyan” Faction MPs Naira Zohrabyan and Vahe Enfiajyan on Sunday have prevented a person from committing suicide at Victory Bridge, in capital city Yerevan.
Enfiajyan informed about the aforementioned on Facebook.
“Early in the morning today at around 6:30am, my colleague Naira Zohrabyan called [by telephone] and informed [me] that she noticed—right at the moment when crossing Victory Bridge—a young person who was attempting to commit suicide. She asked [me] to come quickly so that we together help the young person. I was at the scene of the incident after a few minutes from the call,” the MP wrote, in particular. “Thank God, Naira Zohrabyan succeeded in persuading the young person to cross to this side of the bridge. After personally speaking with the young person, it became clear that his desperate move is due to right and justice issues. We were able to come to a common agreement with the young person that he will no longer resort to such a move. Subsequently, I personally accompanied him home by car.”