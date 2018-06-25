News
US Defense Secretary to visit China in late June
US Defense Secretary to visit China in late June
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The US Secretary of Defense James Mattis will visit China from June 26 to 28, Chinese Defense Ministry reported. 

“At the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe, the US Secretary of Defense James Mattis will visit China from June 26 to 28,” the statement said.

During the visit, Mattis will hold talks with the Chinese military-political leadership.

“The two sides will exchange views on the relations between the two countries and two militaries and other issues of common concerns,” the statement added.
