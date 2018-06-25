News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 25
USD
482.34
EUR
561.83
RUB
7.67
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.34
EUR
561.83
RUB
7.67
Show news feed
EU official: Armenia is ready for further steps in human rights
EU official: Armenia is ready for further steps in human rights
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Protection of human rights is one of the key tasks of the European Union (EU).

Ekaterina Dorodnova Head of the Political, Press and Information Section at the EU Delegation to Armenia, stated the aforementioned at a public debate on human rights.

As per Dorodnova, the respective discourse is conducted with Armenian authorities on an annual basis, and Armenia is ready for further steps in this regard.

She added that the relevant provisions were included in the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, which Armenia has ratified.

Also, the EU official said they were happy that the new Armenian government is more open and it underscores public engagement, and she noted that the EU expects Armenia to make use of the best international track-record.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia FM: We are ready to assume greater engagement with EU
Mnatsakanyan addressed at the 10th Eastern Partnership Informal Ministerial Dialogue, in the Belarusian capital city of Minsk…
 EU not interested in making money on visa issuances
The EU's goal is to ensure the rapid issuance of visas…
 EU leaders to extend Russian sanctions
The meeting will take place in Brussels on June 28-29…
 Mogherini: €160 million that EU embarked for Armenia is a significant amount
“We discussed that today with a certain satisfaction…
 Mogherini: Armenia and EU discussed launch of visa liberalisation dialogue
“I know how important this is for not only the government, but for the citizens…
 EU to provide 3 million euros for Syrian refugees integration in Armenia
The parties confirmed their commitment to their international obligations…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news