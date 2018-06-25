EU official: Armenia is ready for further steps in human rights

Protection of human rights is one of the key tasks of the European Union (EU).

Ekaterina Dorodnova Head of the Political, Press and Information Section at the EU Delegation to Armenia, stated the aforementioned at a public debate on human rights.

As per Dorodnova, the respective discourse is conducted with Armenian authorities on an annual basis, and Armenia is ready for further steps in this regard.

She added that the relevant provisions were included in the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, which Armenia has ratified.

Also, the EU official said they were happy that the new Armenian government is more open and it underscores public engagement, and she noted that the EU expects Armenia to make use of the best international track-record.