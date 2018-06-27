News
US embassy to help Armenia center for asylum seekers
US embassy to help Armenia center for asylum seekers
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Congratulating the newly appointed head of the State Migration Service of Armenia on the start of his respective activities, Somer Bessire-Briers, Political Officer at the US embassy in capital city Yerevan, briefly presented the programs which the embassy is implementing in the country.

Also, she reflected on the chances of a US funding for the construction of a new housing—in Abovyan town—for those seeking asylum in Armenia. 

Bessire-Briers added that assistance will be provided also to the operating center for asylum seekers in the country. 

As per Armen Ghazaryan, the new head of the State Migration Service, this will be an unprecedented considerable assistance.

Also, he stressed the importance of the embassy’s assistance in the activities of the State Migration Service, and expressed the hope that they are on a solid and continued basis.
