Dollar tumble not stopping in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 482.07/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.01 from Wednesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 557.95 (down by AMD 3.24), that of one British pound totaled AMD 631.56 (down by AMD 5.61), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.63 (up by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 251.24, AMD 19,444.93 and AMD 13,329.06, respectively.