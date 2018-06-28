Moscow's position on Karabakh has not changed

The position of Moscow on the Karabakh settlement has not changed, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said, commenting on the statement by State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin made in Baku.

Zakharova urged the media of Armenia and Azerbaijan to be constructive, noting everyone fully understand the attention paid by both parties to each statement. At the same time, she urged to clarify what any politician meant or implied by asking him or her. Zakharova stressed that Moscow's official position on the Karabakh settlement has not changed.

“We are working with both sides to achieve the result, and for us the matter is one of the priority on the international agenda. Therefore, the achievement of a settlement on the basis of established agreements, and agreed positions by the parties, and mutual respect, certainly meets our interests,”she said.

In this case, Foreign Ministry representative said she does not consider it necessary to compare the quotes.

“We truly believe that confrontational rhetoric only leads to the continuation of confrontation,” she emphasized.

“Such statements came from the different sides, and are made by different representatives in different formats. Much, unfortunately, does not correspond to those statements that were in fact, often took out of the context or were distorted,” Zakharova said.

Speaking about a possible meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Zakharova noted that “if such a meeting is agreed and held, we really want effective results and a good atmosphere. Because at present this is especially necessary for solving the problems that are on the agenda, including the agenda of the two states.”