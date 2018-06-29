News
Armenian breath and spirit are celebrated in Washington
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society, Culture

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Minister of Culture Lilit Makunts, US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills, Armenia’s Ambassador to the US Grigor Hovhannissian, and numerous other guests on Thursday attended the opening ceremony of the 2018 Smithsonian Folklife Festival in Washington, D.C., reported the Voice of America Armenian Service.

Armenian and Catalonian arts and crafts will take center stage at this year’s event. 

After the opening ceremony, the officials and guests toured the pavilions representing Armenian folk arts and crafts, at the National Mall park.

The closing ceremony of this festival will take place on July 8.
