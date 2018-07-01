News
Azerbaijan tried to conduct engineering works on border, Armenian soldier injured
Azerbaijan tried to conduct engineering works on border, Armenian soldier injured
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – The Azerbaijani armed forces attempted to conduct engineering and fortification works of military outpost on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the direction of Nakhichevan on Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

In response, the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire and prevented the enemy from accomplishing the task, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesperson for the Armenian Defense Ministry, wrote on Facebook.

“As a result of the fire from the Armenian side, one of the adversary’s posts collapsed and burnt completely. A contact serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces Vahagn Baghdasaryan was slightly injured in the shootout,” Hovhannisyan wrote.
