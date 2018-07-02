News
Armenia PM: Government wages determined fight against corruption
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the heads of the delegations participating in the meeting of the Interstate Council for Anti-Corruption of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, and which is convened in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

The PM underscored the development of collaboration as well as the improvement of the mechanisms for legal mutual-assistance partnership between the prosecutors’ offices of Armenia and the other CIS countries, press office of the government of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Pashinyan noted that the Armenian government was waging a determined fight against corruption, and expressed the hope that collaboration will be expanded between the prosecutors’ offices of the CIS countries.   

Subsequently, the discussants conferred on the prospects for deepening cooperation as well as on the opportunities and avenues for a more targeted use of the potential of the aforesaid CIS council, and expressed a conviction that corruption can be minimized in CIS countries.
