News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 02
USD
482.49
EUR
561.67
RUB
7.64
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.49
EUR
561.67
RUB
7.64
Show news feed
Dollar goes up in Armenia
Dollar goes up in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 482.49/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.25 from the previous business day in the country, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 561.67 (down by AMD 0.14), that of one British pound totaled AMD 634.47 (up by AMD 0.42), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.64 (down by AMD 0.05) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 248.66, AMD 19,397.5 and AMD 13,201.06, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia’s Pashinyan: Government actions in small and medium-sized businesses will become noticeable faster
The PM chaired a consultation devoted to the avenues for the development of small and medium-sized enterprises in the country…
 Dollar tumble not stopping in Armenia
The euro exchange rate decline also continued in the country…
 Armenia PM: Small and medium-sized businesses need considerable assistance
And the government has considerable things to do here…
 Armenia government holds Cabinet session
There are 23 matters on the agenda…
 Armenia PM: We should try to convey our public, national, nationwide aspirations within mid-term expenditure framework
Pashinyan chaired a meeting the of the Standing Supreme Council for Mid-Term Expenditure Program…
 Dollar continues to depreciate in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also continued devaluing in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news