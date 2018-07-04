2 Armenian nationals killed, one critically injured in Russia car crash

Two Armenian nationals were killed in a car crash in Russia’s Moscow province on Tuesday.
Two men – 29-year-old Abov and 22-year-old Suren – were killed, while 50-year-old Koryun, Abov's father, was taken to hospital in a critical condition as BMW crashed into Vaz 2101.
The Armenians were on their way home from a construction scene in Krasnogorsk where they were working. The driver of BMW was detained.
Abov is survived by 7-year-old son, while Suren's wife is pregnant. The bodies will be transported to Armenia.