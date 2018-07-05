News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 05
USD
482.95
EUR
561.86
RUB
7.63
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.95
EUR
561.86
RUB
7.63
Show news feed
Armenian ex-president's nephew suspected of attempted murder
Armenian ex-president's nephew suspected of attempted murder
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – Armenian ex-president Serzh Sargsyan's nephew Hayk Sargsyan is suspected of an attempted murder.

Armenia's Investigative Commitee has renewed an investigation into gunshot wounding of a resident of Yerevan Davit Simonyan.

On April 1, 2007 police received reports that Simonyan was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound. On the same day, a man turned to the police to hand over a gun which he claimed to find at the doorsteps of his house. The man said he was not good at shooting and wounded his friend accidently. On May 28 the instigators decided to close the criminal case because of the lack of complaint.

On July 3 this year General Attorney decided to cancel the previous decision and transfer the case to the Investigative Committee. The investigators got information that Simonyan was wounded not by Gevondyan, but by Hayk Sargsyan who wounded Simonyan in an attempt to kill him.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Tragic road accident in Gyumri, victim dies on the spot
The vehicle’s driver, who is said to be a Georgian citizen, did not flee the scene…
 Interpol breaks up organized crime network involving Armenians
The arrests were made Spain and France...
 Another fire breaks out at Azerbaijan's Mingacevir power plant
The fire was extinguished soon...
 Two missing boys found in Armenian village
The lost boys are brothers and they are working on a farm...
 Azerbaijan sets up commission to investigate massive blackout
The accident affected the operation of the state facilities...
 Young person found dead under Yerevan bridge
A fire and rescue squad as well as an operative team were dispatched to the scene…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news