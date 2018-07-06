Armenia PM proposes to discuss Amulsar gold mine issue with participation of both sides

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Friday morning met—in Kechut village of Vayots Dzor Province—with the demonstrators who are protesting against the operation of the Amulsar gold mine.

The Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed from on location that the PM proposed to the demonstrators that, after his talk with all parties involved in this matter, they assemble and together tackle this issue.

In his words, discussing this problem on the street is not right, and therefore they need to sit at the table, confer on this matter, and find a solution—with the participation of all parties involved.

As reported earlier, for the past thirteen days, the aforesaid activists have blocked all roads leading to the Amulsar gold mine, and they demand that its operation be stopped.

International experts, who had gotten familiarized with the situation on the spot, claim that the operation of this mine threatens the water resources of Armenia. They state that Lydian International company, which operates this mine, should build a respective cleansing station.

Lydian International, however, is unwavering. In addition, its workers also are staging demonstrations for the past several days, and they demand not to obstruct their work.