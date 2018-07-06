Dollar goes up in Armenia

Karabakh President, France former mayor confer on bilateral ties

Armenia defense minister visits border with Azerbaijan’s Nakhichevan (PHOTOS)

Armenia ambassador, Russia deputy FM discuss bilateral collaboration

CoE committee adopts Armenia anti-money laundering and counter terrorism financing report

Armenia PM on latest discoveries: In some cases I’m shocked by the cynicism of the practice

Armenia PM: There is certain politico-military tension

PM Pashinyan reflects on Armenia agenda at upcoming NATO meeting

Yerevan comments on reports about preparation for Armenia-Azerbaijan FMs' meeting

Armenia tycoon MP’s bodyguard is arrested

Armenia’s Babloyan attends conference of La Francophonie parliaments’ speakers

Turkey threatens US with countermeasures

Armenian PM: It is necessary to carry out an examination on Amulsar, sides oppose initiative

Search is declared for Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan’s nephew

Council of Europe calls to ensure participation of 40% of women in parliament

Electoral legislation discussed by working group in Armenia parliament

Disputing parties do not reach agreement on Armenia gold mine issue

UK supports reforms in Armenia, Simon McDonald arrives in Yerevan

Armenia Premier on Amulsar gold mine: I would not have wanted for such mine near Jermuk town

Armenia PM proposes to discuss Amulsar gold mine issue with participation of both sides

Newspaper: Armenia PM holds from wrong place

Armenia PM in Vayots Dzor, meets with protesters against Amulsar gold mine operation

Expert: Unique armored tin plates are developed for Armenia army

Venezuela threatens US with “making another Vietnam”

Canada heat wave-linked death toll doubles to 33

Armenian Prime Minister meets with residents of Kapan

Nikol Pashinyan visits Meghri Free Economic Zone

Armenian President receives Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev

EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for six months

Merkel says would back cutting EU tariffs on US car imports

Greece grants asylum to Turkish soldier

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 5.07.2018

Russian Ambassador to Armenia visits Russian military base in Gyumri

Karabakh President introduces new minister of nature protection and natural resources

Hrayr Tovmasyan explains purpose of his meeting with Serzh Sargsyan

Armen Sarkissian receives Serj Tankian and Garin Hovannisian

MEPs recommend EU to express deep concern at military build-up in Karabakh conflict zone

Tragic road accident in Gyumri, victim dies on the spot

Armenia PM complains about state of Meghri customs checkpoint area

Interpol breaks up organized crime network involving Armenians

Georgia citizen brought to criminal account for calls for taking Armenia ambassador hostage

Armenian ex-president's nephew suspected of attempted murder

Electoral legislation working group holds second meeting in Armenia parliament

Premier: Process of establishing lawfulness in Armenia is unstoppable

Another fire breaks out at Azerbaijan's Mingacevir power plant

Armenia’s Pashinyan: Charity should be aimed at development

Armenia PM: Part of money received from corruption discoveries will be directed to communities

Pashinyan: Armenia shall not have universities that distribute “paper”

Two missing boys found in Armenian village

Armenia Premier: Government shall not rule the judiciary

Azerbaijan sets up commission to investigate massive blackout

Pashinyan: There no longer are and will not be “untouchables” in Armenia

Armenia PM: We have 4,000 vacancies in technology sector

Armenia’s Pashinyan: We are liberalizing economic arena

Armenia Premier: Community enlargement process is controversial

Armenia PM in Sisian: Velvet revolution’s victory is that of everyone

Armenia marks Constitution Day

Newspaper: Armenia ex-President develops former ruling party “restart” plan

Young person found dead under Yerevan bridge

Armenia PM is in Syunik

UK couple poisoned by novichok, police say

Iran summons French, Belgian, Germany envoys in Tehran

Man found dead under Yerevan bridge

Wikipedia down in several countries in protest over EU copyright law

Turkey announces final results of June 24 general elections

Nikol Pashinyan to visit Jermuk for Amulsar issue

Armenia Security Service detains Alexander Sargsyan

Mills: Armenia has to meet criteria and standards of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (PHOTOS)

US Ambassador confident that more investments will come to Armenia

EU: New Armenia elections should build public confidence in electoral process

Armenia defense minister and OSCE official discuss situation on line of contact

Mogherini: EU to invest €160 million in Armenia in next four years

Nikol Pashinyan chairs consultation on agriculture development matters

Head of EU delegation in Armenia concerned over Azerbaijan's militaristic rhetoric

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 4.07.2018

Minister of Diaspora of Armenia receives Iranian Ambassador

Pashinyan: Discoveries around Hayastan fund will increase Diaspora’s trust

Lavrov: Iran pullout from Syria 'unrealistic'

Nikol Pashinyan attends presentation of website representing history of Armenia’s diplomacy

Dollar is strengthening in Armenia

Italy president to arrive in Armenia on state visit

UK permanent undersecretary of Foreign and Commonwealth Office to visit Armenia

Armenia preceding defense minister to be questioned?

MEPs list conditions for new EU-Azerbaijan deal

Armenian-Italian cultural heritage center to be created in Armenia

Security Service: There are clear reports to Hayastan Fund director misusing 130mn drams for gambling

Armenia-made computers are installed before ministers at Cabinet session

Armenia FM: MEP's vote on Armenia-EU agreement is another important step

Armenia President congratulates Ambassador Mills on US Independence Day anniversary

Armenia PM: We highly appreciate valuable assistance by US

Armenia parliament group on election law amendments convenes first meeting

European Parliament gives consent to CEPA

National Security Service chief: No search was conducted at Yerevan mayor’s home

Armenia Security Service conducts special operation in house of ex-president's brother

Erdogan to visit Azerbaijan

2 Armenian nationals killed, one critically injured in Russia car crash

Search to be declared for Armenia 2nd President?

Armenia Special Investigation Service chief: Ex-defense minister was questioned as witness

Karabakh MFA: UN Security Council resolutions were not implemented due to Azerbaijan position

Criminal case launched against Armenia state-funded TV