Armenia’s Babloyan attends conference of La Francophonie parliaments’ speakers
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – A delegation from the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, and led by NA President Ara Babloyan, on Thursday participated in the conference of the speakers of La Francophonie parliaments, in Québec City, Canada.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the NA press service that, also, Babloyan delivered an address within the framework of the avenues for improving the society’s representation in La Francophonie parliaments.

In addition, the Armenian delegation attended the joint working meeting of the speakers and secretary generals of La Francophonie parliaments.
