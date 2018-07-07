Mayor of Masis sends open letter to Nikol Pashinyan

Davit Hambartsumyan, the mayor of Masis, a town in the Ararat Province of Armenia, send an open letter to Armeian Prim Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
In his letter Davit Hambartsumyan noted that "some security agencies have been questioning me in cases that are not related to me and are calling to court.
To be honest, there is an impression as if they are doing everything possible to please you and try to create an illusion of good work. I assure you that I have nothing to do with any of these cases."
Davit Hambartsumyan asked Nikol Pashinyan to pay attention to the activities of some of the circles' of the law enforcement system.
Earlier the charges were brought against Davit Hambartsumyan and his deputy Karen Ohanyan and other four individuals within the framework of the criminal case on disorders in Yerevan. But Hambartsumyan and Ohanyan were released on June 2.
During the opposition march, masked people attacked protesters with truncheons and threw stones at them. Several protesters were injured. A criminal case was opened into the incident in the administrative districts of Erebuni and Nubarashen.