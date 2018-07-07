News
US ambassador: Armenia needs legitimate, fair elections
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The next major event, for both the Armenian people as well as the American people who support Armenia, is the snap parliamentary election; as the Armenian Prime Minister said, this is his priority.

US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills told about the aforesaid to the Voice of America Armenian Service.

The diplomat said they agree that Armenia needs legitimate and fair elections, they should be conducted as soon as possible, and they need to be properly organized. He added that they wish to help and assist the country in this process. 

Also, Mills said he was aware that Armenia’s friends in the European Union also wish to assist so that the Armenian people will trust the electoral process.

So, as per the US ambassador, they are focused on this election as the next important step for Armenia, and he is happy that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also is focused on this voting.
