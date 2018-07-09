News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 09
USD
483.17
EUR
565.7
RUB
7.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.17
EUR
565.7
RUB
7.65
Show news feed
OSCE to hold monitoring
OSCE to hold monitoring
Region:World News, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The OSCE Mission will conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, on the Akna-Barda road section on July 10, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic),

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring will be conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), as well as representative of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group Lieutenant Colonel Ralph Bosshard (Switzerland).

The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and to ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to meet in Brussels
The meeting will take place in Brussels on July 11...
 CSTO chief concerned over situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
The CSTO Secretariat is convinced of the need for an exclusively peaceful solution...
 MEPs recommend EU to express deep concern at military build-up in Karabakh conflict zone
This is indicated in the document of recommendations on the negotiations on Azerbaijan…
 Armenia defense minister and OSCE official discuss situation on line of contact
Ambassador: US ready for cooperation with Armenia (PHOTO)
Pashinyan visited the US Embassy in connection with the U.S. Independence Day...
 Armenian deputy FM: OSCE member states should not contribute to arms race in the region
As for Karabakh conflict settlement, the deputy FM reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to the implementation of the Vienna, St. Petersburg and Geneva agreements...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news