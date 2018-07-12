News
Thursday
July 12
Tumo center to be opened in Paris
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Culture

Tumo center is expected to be opened in Paris in September, Jonathan Lacote told reporters on Thursday.

“Tumo center is located in Yerevan, soon it will be opened in Masis. It has already been opened in Beirut and Tehran,” the envoy noted, adding that soon the definition of Tumo Center will have its worthy place in Larousse encyclopedia dictionary.

“This is one of the elements of the network of cooperation within the Francophonie,” the Ambassador added.

According to him, France welcomes the holding of business forum within the Francophonie summit.

“It will give unique opportunities also for Armenian businessmen to get acquainted with their colleagues, especially in the field of high technologies,” the Ambassador added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
