Secretary of Armenian Security Council visits Artsakh (PHOTO)

Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan paid a working visit to Artsakh and visited the line of contact.
Armen Grigoryan shared the photos of his visit on Facebook. In Artsakh he met with the Secretary of the Security Council Vitaly Balasanyan and together with him visited the contact line. The officials and soldiers discussed issues relating to combat service.
“Providing the army with weapons is a priority, and we must do our best. We should listen to the officers bearing combat duty and monitor the real tasks, "Grigoryan said.