Stoltenberg: Allies have heard Trump's defense budget message loud and clear
Stoltenberg: Allies have heard Trump's defense budget message loud and clear
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Secretary-General of NATO assured Thursday that all members of the alliance had heard the president of the United States' calls to increase defense spending, after a series of urgent talks on their financial contributions, EFE reorted.

In a speech at the end of a two-day summit, Jen Stoltenberg said the alliance had taken major decisions and praised that since Donald Trump took office, European countries and Canada had increased defense spending by an additional $41 billion.

"All allies have heard Trump’s message loud and clear. We understand that this American president is very serious about defense spending and this is having a clear impact," he said.

Trump has previously denounced that his is one of the few countries that paid the agreed-on 2 percent of the GDP for defense and has called on other members to raise their spending.
