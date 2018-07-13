Armenia is 133th economy in World Bank GDP rankings

Armenia ranked 133rd in the world economy rankings in terms of GDP for 2017 ($ 11,537 million).
According to the World Bank data, Russia ranked 11th as its GDP grew from 1.28 trillion to 1.58 trillion dollars in 2017.
The US still tops the list with $ 19.4 trillion, leaving behind China with $ 12.2 trillion. Japan ranks third with the GDP of $4.9 trillion.
India took the sixth place leaving behind France, while Brazil ranked eighth, pushing back Italy. Germany ranks fifth with GDP of $ 4.2 trillion.