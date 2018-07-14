Bin Laden bodyguard to be returned to Germany

The alleged former bodyguard of the terrorist Osama bin Laden, who was exiled from Germany to Tunisia on July 13, will be returned to Germany, Telegraph reported.
“This afternoon's court decision shows the deportation to be grossly illegal and infringing on basic principles of the rule of law,” the administrative tribunal in Gelsenkirchen said in a statement, adding that it must be reversed.
A charter flight with a 42-year-old Tunisian on board on July 13 flew from Düsseldorf airport. The deportation was authorized by the migration and refugee authorities, but he protested this decision in court.